Over 5,000 attend ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam’ in Phagwara

More than 5,000 people attended the religious-cultural programme ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam’, organised by the Sanatan Sewa Samiti under the patronage of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the School of Eminence playground in Phagwara on Thursday evening.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached the venue around 8.35 pm and addressed the gathering.

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Kejriwal said three new routes had been added to the state’s religious pilgrimage initiative following demands from people. The routes cover Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. He said around 1.5 lakh people from Punjab would undertake sponsored pilgrimages to these destinations.

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He also said reconstruction of the Kali Mandir in Patiala was being undertaken at a cost of Rs 80 crore and claimed that the AAP government had taken several initiatives related to Sanatan Dharma. He added that programmes dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv were being organised across all 23 districts of Punjab.

Mann said the AAP respected all religions and stressed the need to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood in the state. He said providing electricity, roads and water to people was his responsibility and appealed for public support in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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The event featured performances by singer Asmita and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher. Several AAP leaders and elected representatives attended the programme. Adequate police arrangements were made at the venue.