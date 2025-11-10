Over 5,000 take part in Army’s border marathon

Our Correspondent

Advertisement

Ferozepur, November 9

Advertisement

The border town today witnessed an inspiring spectacle of unity and patriotism as the Army’s Golden Arrow Division conducted “Ferozepur Border Marathon – 2025”.

Advertisement

The event, held with the twin objectives of honouring India’s martyrs and combating the growing menace of drug abuse, drew overwhelming participation and acclaim from various states.

The marathon was flagged off by Major-General RS Manral, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Golden Arrow Division, in the presence of olympian Pargat Singh, senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, ex-MLA Raminder Singh Awla, Prof Jagmohan Singh, Col Krishan Badhwar (retd) Ultra Marathon Runner and Maj DP Singh (retd) India’s renowned Blade Runner.

Advertisement

The event featured three categories — Half Marathon, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km runs — which attracted more than 5,000 participants from various states and successfully combined sportsmanship, remembrance and social responsibility while promoting border tourism and Ferozepur’s cultural heritage.