DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Over 5,000 take part in Army’s border marathon

Over 5,000 take part in Army’s border marathon

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People participate in Ferozepur Border Marathon on Sunday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Our Correspondent

Advertisement

Ferozepur, November 9

Advertisement

The border town today witnessed an inspiring spectacle of unity and patriotism as the Army’s Golden Arrow Division conducted “Ferozepur Border Marathon – 2025”.

Advertisement

The event, held with the twin objectives of honouring India’s martyrs and combating the growing menace of drug abuse, drew overwhelming participation and acclaim from various states.

The marathon was flagged off by Major-General RS Manral, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Golden Arrow Division, in the presence of olympian Pargat Singh, senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, ex-MLA Raminder Singh Awla, Prof Jagmohan Singh, Col Krishan Badhwar (retd) Ultra Marathon Runner and Maj DP Singh (retd) India’s renowned Blade Runner.

Advertisement

The event featured three categories — Half Marathon, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km runs — which attracted more than 5,000 participants from various states and successfully combined sportsmanship, remembrance and social responsibility while promoting border tourism and Ferozepur’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts