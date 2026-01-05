Over 55% of Punjab’s district court cases pending for more than a year

More than 55 per cent of all cases pending in Punjab’s district courts have crossed the one-year mark, with criminal cases contributing the largest share to the backlog. National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) figures shows that out of 9,05,312 pending cases, as many as 5,05,577 cases or 55.85 per cent have remained unresolved for over a year.

Criminal matters account for 5,50,679 pending cases, of which 2,91,905 or 53.01 per cent are more than a year old. Civil cases stand at 3,54,633, with 2,13,672 cases or 60.25 per cent pending beyond one year. The NJDG dashboard further reflects that while 69,105 cases were instituted in the last month, courts disposed of 74,410 cases during the same period — indicating that despite steady disposals, the legacy backlog continues to weigh heavily on the system.

Older cases dominate pendency

Age-wise data reveals that 44 per cent of pending cases are less than one-year old, but a significant 36 per cent fall in the one-to-three-year bracket, while 20 per cent have remained pending for over three years. The three-to-five-year category alone accounts for 13 per cent with another 7 per cent pending for five to ten years.

Criminal cases dominate almost every age bracket, particularly in matters pending for less than one year (65 per cent) and between one and three years (58 per cent).

Delay reasons reflect systemic constraints

The NJDG’s “delay reason” breakup indicates that pendency is often driven by structural and procedural factors rather than any single stakeholder. The largest category relates to “counsel not available” (62,464 cases), followed by “stayed for reasons” (28,910) and “witness-related issues” (28,675).

Other significant factors include awaiting documents (15,446 cases), accused absconding (5,875), cases stayed by higher courts (2,253), and delays arising from frequent appeals and connected proceedings.

Available information suggests many of these causes are intertwined with court vacancies, frequent adjournments due to over-crowded dockets, difficulties in securing witness attendance, and procedural requirements, particularly in magisterial and sessions trials.

Magisterial cases top pendency

Case-type analysis shows magisterial cases forming the largest chunk of delayed matters, followed by civil suits and sessions cases, indicating the pressure on trial courts handling high-volume litigation.

The data also highlights that 97,296 pending cases have been filed by women, while 88,813 cases involve senior citizens, categories that otherwise receive priority consideration under procedural norms.

Pre-litigation shows quicker turnaround

In contrast, pre-litigation and pre-trial matters show relatively faster resolution, with only 19.85 per cent of such cases pending beyond one year, suggesting that early intervention mechanisms are yielding better results.

At a glance

The NJDG data shows that Punjab’s district courts are not struggling with fresh filings but with old cases that have crossed the one-year mark, which now form the bulk of pendency. Criminal trials, particularly in magisterial courts, account for most delays, driven by procedural requirements, witness availability and linked proceedings rather than individual fault. Even cases involving women and senior citizens remain stuck once they enter congested trial stages, while the relatively quick turnaround in pre-litigation matters underscores that early-stage resolution, not post-filing speed, is the real key to reducing backlog.