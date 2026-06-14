Over 67,000 drug peddlers held since AAP came to power in Punjab: Kultar Singh Sandhwan

The state government today claimed that more than 67,000 drug peddlers have been arrested after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took charge in the state.

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Claiming a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asserted that individuals involved in the supply of illegal substances would face strict legal action.

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The Speaker emphasised that societal contribution was paramount to completely root out the menace of addiction.

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He appealed to the public to act as responsible citizens and share information regarding the peddling of drugs with the police. "Citizens must report any suspicious drug-related activities to law enforcement immediately," he said.

"The police will handle informant details with strict confidentiality. Eradicating addiction requires active participation between the government and the community," he further added.

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Urging parents to be highly vigilant and supportive during their children's developmental years, he said parents must spend quality time with children to keep them away from bad habits. "Youth should adopt sports into their daily lifestyles to foster physical wellness.The younger generation must channel their energy into academics and winning sports medals," he said.