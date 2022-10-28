Over 90,000 dead persons getting social security pension in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

As many as 90,248 dead persons are being given social security pension in Punjab. This has come to light during a survey conducted by the government to identify fake and ineligible beneficiaries.

The identification of these beneficiaries would help the state save Rs 13.53 crore per month, said Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur.

She said a survey of 30.46 lakh beneficiaries had been conducted. With the identification of 90,248 deceased beneficiaries, the financial loss to the government would now be stopped, she said, adding that the amount saved would be spent to help other needy people.

The Cabinet minister said the electronic benefit transfer scheme would be implemented to pay pension to the beneficiaries now. The pension will be disbursed through business correspondents deployed by banks. To implement the scheme, first two pilot projects would be started soon in Sangrur and Muktsar districts, she said.