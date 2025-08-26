With the Beas in spate due to continuous rain in Himachal Pradesh, the floodwater has caused damage in various villages of Mukerian subdivision. Scores of people living in the villages along the Beas have shifted to safer places. Paddy and sugarcane crops on hundreds of acres remain submerged.

The water level in the Beas has been increasing rapidly following the release of more water from the Chakki river in Pathankot and Pong Dam on Sunday. As a result, a dhussi dam at Motla village and Haled Janardhan in Mukerian and another one at Mehtabpur village have suffered damage.

Villages adjoining the river -- Motla, Haled Janardhan, Koliyan 418, Mehtabpur, Miyani Malahan, Kalota, Naushera Pattan and others -- have been engulfed by floodwater. The heavy rain in Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Himachal Pradesh since morning has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

Besides, green fodder for livestock has become unavailable. A 30-foot wall of the Government Senior Secondary School in Mehtabpur village has collapsed. Similarly, a road built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has been damaged at several places. A large section of the connecting road from Koliyan 418 to Motla and Mehtabpur has been destroyed.

"Had the government learned lessons from the 2023 floods, the losses could have been minimised and people would not have had to migrate," said Varinder Pal Singh, a farmer.

Minister, officials take stock

On Monday, Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal, MP Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, MLA Dasuya Karmaveer Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur Ashika Jain and other officials visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the damage. The minister said a special girdawari would be done to ensure adequate compensation was announced. He also promised compensation for livestock and building losses. He said the government was monitoring the situation round the clock. "The Punjab government has spent Rs 276 crore on flood prevention works," he claimed.