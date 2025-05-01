Overflowing sewage, contaminated water bane of Chhehharta residents

Despite the prolonged dry spell, the streets of Chhehharta tell a different story, frequently flooding due to choked sewer lines. Residents also complain of contaminated water supply, an issue they have been vocal about, but it seems they would have to wait for some more time to be part of the Amritsar’s ‘Smart City’ initiative.

For four years, residents of Chheharta and nearby areas, including Khandwala, Gahnupur Kale, Guru ki Wadali and other localities in the West Assembly constituency have been struggling with choked sewer lines. The issue began after the sewerage treatment plant (STP) at Khapar Kheri became operational, affecting the flow of sewer water. Officials from the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Sewerage Board have suggested increasing the STP’s capacity to address the problem.

The blockages cause stinking water to accumulate in streets and manholes to overflow regularly. A visit to the area revealed that the road from Chheharta Phatak to Guru ki Wadali is waterlogged, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite local MLAs raising the issue in the Punjab Assembly, neither the MC, nor the state government has come to the residents’ aid, who express frustration after feeling neglected by the municipal corporation. “It seems our area is not part of the MC. Even villages have better roads and sanitation,” said Harjeet Singh. They also highlighted the inadequate supply of potable water, with many relying on submersible pumps to fill their water tanks. “The area needs better civic amenities,” complained Kewal Ram. He added that garbage collection from households was not regular. He further said that heaps of garbage lying on the roadsides were spotted daily. Being on the outskirts of the city, the area also has a problem of stray cattle sneaking in from nearby villages. Traffic jams on road from Chhehharta Chowk to an area gurdwara are an routine occurrence. “Crossing the railway crossing is a daily nightmare. With thousands visiting the gurdwara, the area needs better traffic management,” said another resident.