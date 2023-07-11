 Overflowing Sutlej, Ghaggar unleash mayhem, rescue operations underway : The Tribune India

  Overflowing Sutlej, Ghaggar unleash mayhem, rescue operations underway

Overflowing Sutlej, Ghaggar unleash mayhem, rescue operations underway

Monsoon fury: Ropar records 546 mm rainfall, followed by Mohali at 401 mm

Overflowing Sutlej, Ghaggar unleash mayhem, rescue operations underway

A house in a submerged area near Tibba Tapprian village near Ropar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 10

As it rained for the third consecutive day, the overflowing Ghaggar and Sutlej have wreaked havoc in the state.

Water overflows in various districts

  • Ghaggar saw flow of 1.22 lakh cusecs at Bhankharpur gauge. It led to overflow in Patiala and surrounding areas
  • Breaches in Narwana branch, Tiwana and Siswan led to water discharge in Mohali, Patiala and Ropar
  • 1.30 lakh cusecs of water from Siswan, Swan, Sirsa, Budhki and Sangrao flows into the Sutlej

As a result, the government has roped in the State Disaster Response Force along with the National Disaster Response Force and the Army to assist in rescue and relief operations. Thousands of acres of crops have been submerged throughout the state.

Ropar has witnessed 546 mm rainfall (highest), followed by Mohali (401.6 mm), Gurdasapur (190.3 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (162.8 mm) and Pathankot (150.1 mm). Other than Ropar and Mohali, the worst hit districts include Moga, Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur. At least three major breaches were reported at Narwana branch, Siswan rivulet and Tiwana near Mohali.

Schools closed till July 13

Education Minister Harjot Bains said due to continuous rain, it has been decided that all the government, aided and private schools will remain closed till July 13

Sources in the Irrigation Department said several minor breaches were also reported, but they were able to plug them. Some breaches in the Sutlej- Yamuna Link canal were also reported which led to the flooding in areas around Rajpura. The downstream flow of the Ghaggar and Sutlej has caused the flooding in surrounding areas.

Today morning, water level at Bhankhapur gauge of Ghaggar dropped to 11,555 cusecs, but in the evening it reached 1.22 lakh cusecs. As it flowed towards Patiala, the water level reached 83,468 cusecs, leading to flooding in the district. As it moved further towards Khanauri, the water level fell to 8,350 cusecs.

Similarly, water flow into the Sutlej remained very high at 1.81 lakh cusecs at Ropar headworks. The river swell further at Phillaur with the level touching 2.45 lakh cusecs as 1.30 lakh cusecs of water from the Siswan, Swan, Sirsa, Budhki and Sangrao entered into the Sutlej. This led to near flood like situation in Nawanshahr and parts of Ludhiana district.

The authorities were keeping a close watch on the water level in the river as it moves down to Harike Pattan and Hussainiwala, where the water level reached 67,201 cusecs and 47556 cusecs, respectively.

