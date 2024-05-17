Overseas Congress members land in Punjab for campaigning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Members of Indian Overseas Congress have landed in different parliamentary constituencies as part of the campaign strategy for the June 1 polling in Punjab.

Members of the Overseas Congress, while exposing the unfulfilled promises during the 10 years of BJP rule, are also targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government for not keeping its promises made to NRIs.

Mohinder Singh Gilzian and Kamal Dhaliwal, presidents of Indian Overseas Congress, in a media briefing said NRIs had a major role in AAP coming to power in the 2022 Assembly election but the NRIs are now feeling cheated.

Dhaliwal said the Punjabi diaspora was completely disillusioned with the Centre and state government.

