Overseas Congress members land in Punjab for campaigning

Chandigarh, May 16
Members of Indian Overseas Congress have landed in different parliamentary constituencies as part of the campaign strategy for the June 1 polling in Punjab.
Members of the Overseas Congress, while exposing the unfulfilled promises during the 10 years of BJP rule, are also targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government for not keeping its promises made to NRIs.
Mohinder Singh Gilzian and Kamal Dhaliwal, presidents of Indian Overseas Congress, in a media briefing said NRIs had a major role in AAP coming to power in the 2022 Assembly election but the NRIs are now feeling cheated.
Dhaliwal said the Punjabi diaspora was completely disillusioned with the Centre and state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday