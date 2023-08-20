 Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety : The Tribune India

Paramjit Singh (white turban) of Baupur Jadid in Sultanpur Lodhi has been plying a motorboat to help flood-affected villagers. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Baupur (Sultanpur Lodhi), August 19

His own house is surrounded by 15-foot floodwaters from the swollen Beas, but even that does not stop Paramjit Singh of Baupur Jadid from serving fellow villagers through the day.

Since the floods hit the area a month ago, this farmer has been riding a motorboat the whole day to ferry villagers up to the bridge of Baupur Mand and back. As the floods hit the area again on Tuesday, both he and his brother Gurmeet Singh, who is the sarpanch of the village, have been serving not just the population of their own village, but also at least 3,500 people from the 16 submerged villages in the area.

Though the NDRF and the Army are deployed in the area since the last three days, Paramjit continues to help fellow villagers. “There are so many people who call me on daily basis seeking help in shifting their belongings out to safer places. So, I cannot refuse them support at this hour of need. They have so much faith in me that they know that I will surely reach them on a single call. Also, since there is hardly any government relief material coming our way, we have to fetch daily need items or medicines and other essentials from the market, for which we need to go via the boat. We cannot leave our houses abandoned for there remains a fear of theft,” he said.

While Paramjit ferries people on boat, his family is taking care of at least 15 other marooned families staying at their house.

Like Paramjit, there are other youth — Gurvinder, Dilbagh Singh, Manjinder and Gurjant Singh — who have been helping people living in unsafe houses wind up their belongings and shift them to safer places. “For now, we are shifting household items of all such families to the first floor of a government school in the village,” Gurvinder said as they were seen rowing a loaded manual boat.

3,500 persons from 16 villages hit

There are 16 villages in the low-lying mand area falling just along Beas in Sultanpur Lodhi where 3,500 people have been affected. These include Baupur Kadim, Sangra, Mand Mubarakpur, Rampur Guara, Bhaini Kadar Baksh, Mand Sangra, Kishanpur Gatka, Muhamdabad, Bhaini Bahadur, Mand Dhunda, Mand Bhim Jadid and Alamkhanwala. There is 10-15 feet of floodwater in this area with the Beas being in spate.

#Sultanpur Lodhi

