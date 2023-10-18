Gurdaspur: Owners put on notice for defying building bylaws

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, October 17

The administration has issued notices to owners of 47 prime commercial establishments in the city for allegedly violating building bylaws.

DC Himanshu Aggarwal launched a drive against traffic congestion recently. He and his officials took cognisance of the fact that many shopkeepers got approval from the MC authorities to use their basements as parking lots. However, they were illegally using these for commercial activities, thereby violating building bylaws.

The DC asked the MC to take action. However, the civic body did not take notice of the order. The DC then invoked Section 133 of the CrPC and asked SDM Amandeep Kaur to issue final notices to the erring owners.

The SDM has put several establishments on notice, including laboratories, gyms, hotels, banks and eateries.

Officials say the ever-increasing traffic congestion problem can be permanently solved if the basements are used as parking spaces.

“Action will be taken if the replies to the notices are not satisfactory,” said an officer.

