Gurdaspur: Owners put on notice for defying building bylaws

Ravi Dhaliwal
Gurdaspur, October 17
The administration has issued notices to owners of 47 prime commercial establishments in the city for allegedly violating building bylaws.
DC Himanshu Aggarwal launched a drive against traffic congestion recently. He and his officials took cognisance of the fact that many shopkeepers got approval from the MC authorities to use their basements as parking lots. However, they were illegally using these for commercial activities, thereby violating building bylaws.
The DC asked the MC to take action. However, the civic body did not take notice of the order. The DC then invoked Section 133 of the CrPC and asked SDM Amandeep Kaur to issue final notices to the erring owners.
The SDM has put several establishments on notice, including laboratories, gyms, hotels, banks and eateries.
Officials say the ever-increasing traffic congestion problem can be permanently solved if the basements are used as parking spaces.
“Action will be taken if the replies to the notices are not satisfactory,” said an officer.
Basements not being used as parking lots
Many shopkeepers got approval from the MC authorities to use their basements as parking lots. However, they were illegally using these for commercial activities, thereby violating building bylaws.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots