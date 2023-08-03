Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, August 2

An agrarian Dhaliwal family of Balala village in Samrala subdivision has left everything to the Almighty after hearing about the 22-year-long sentence to their son Tarikjot Singh last evening.

“How can we expect justice from the judicial system of a country situated thousands of miles from our home,” sighed a close relative of Tarikjot, adding that both Mohan Singh Dhaliwal, father, and Jasvir Kaur Dhaliwal, mother, have been reciting Gurbani ever since they heard the news on Tuesday.

The South Australian Supreme Court of Justice Adam Kimber sentenced Tarikjot Singh, elder son of the Dhaliwal family, to 22 years and 10 months imprisonment for the murder of his former partner Jasmeen Kaur.

Singh will be eligible for first parole in 2044 and would have to leave the country after completion of his sentence.

Tarikjot Singh had shifted to Adelaide in 2016 and had been accused of burying his girlfriend Jasmeen Kaur alive in South Australia’s remote Flinders Ranges after abducting her from her workplace on March 5, 2021. The motive of the crime, according to the prosecution, was Tarikjot’s failure to cope with their broken relationship.