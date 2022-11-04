Australia offers record Rs 5.3 cr for info on Moga man in '18 murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/moga, November 3

The Australian police on Thursday announced a record 1 million dollar (Rs 5.31 crore) reward for information leading to the arrest of a Punjabi suspect in a murder case. Rajwinder Singh (38), who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, reportedly fled to India after allegedly murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley on a beach in Queensland in 2018.

“This is the first time a reward of 1 million Australian dollars has been announced to reach a suspect,” said a Queensland police official.

Rajwinder was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga. Believed to be living in India, his whereabouts are not known. India has already approved his extradition. The police have released his images as he was on way to board a flight to India on October 23, 2018, leaving behind his wife and three children. His brother had earlier admitted that Rajwinder landed at Amritsar airport and was in mental distress over work-related issues. Little is known about him since.

