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Home / Punjab / Pact inked to enhance maternal services

Pact inked to enhance maternal services

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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To elevate the standard of maternal and neonatal care, the National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jhpiego, an international non-governmental organisation.

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The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary Health & Family Welfare Kumar Rahul and Country Director of Jhpiego Dr Amit Arun Shah.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said this partnership would strengthen reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition (RMNCHA+N) services.

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He said this initiative aligned with the state’s commitment to innovation-driven public health reforms and positioning Punjab as a leader in digital health.

“Our focus will be on strengthening antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal care through standardized identification and management of high-risk pregnancies using digital and data-driven approaches,” he said.

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The minister said the state would strengthen the integration of key digital health platforms, including beneficiary tracking systems, IoT-enabled devices, and labour room monitoring solutions.

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