Pact inked to enhance maternal services

To elevate the standard of maternal and neonatal care, the National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jhpiego, an international non-governmental organisation.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary Health & Family Welfare Kumar Rahul and Country Director of Jhpiego Dr Amit Arun Shah.

Advertisement

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said this partnership would strengthen reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition (RMNCHA+N) services.

Advertisement

He said this initiative aligned with the state’s commitment to innovation-driven public health reforms and positioning Punjab as a leader in digital health.

“Our focus will be on strengthening antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal care through standardized identification and management of high-risk pregnancies using digital and data-driven approaches,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said the state would strengthen the integration of key digital health platforms, including beneficiary tracking systems, IoT-enabled devices, and labour room monitoring solutions.