Pacts signed for centres of excellence in three districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, february 10

To bridge the skill gap among the youth, the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) has inked MoUs with industry associations to set up three centres of excellence in Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

These MoUs have been inked at the level of Secretary, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Punjab, and the MD, PSDM, with ASSOCHAM, Sports Goods Manufacturing and Exports Excellence Jalandhar, and Metro Tyre/Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council. At-least 2,700 candidates will benefit by getting free of cost skill training.