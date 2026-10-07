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Home / Punjab / Paddy arrival in Punjab under watch as out-of-state grain lands in Jalalabad

Paddy arrival in Punjab under watch as out-of-state grain lands in Jalalabad

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Market Committee (MC) authorities in Fazilka’s Jalalabad grain market on Monday confiscated a tractor-trailer loaded with paddy that had arrived from neighbouring Rajasthan for sale. The action comes amid heightened monitoring to prevent the entry of paddy from other states, with officials maintaining that produce grown by state farmers will be fully procured by government agencies.

The tractor-trailer has been parked at the MC premises. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Essential Commodities Act. District Mandi Officer Salodh Kumar Bishnoi said an FIR has been registered in this regard.

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Sources said the paddy had been brought from the Sangaria area of Rajasthan in the hope of fetching a better price. MC officials said the early Parmal hybrid variety was fetching higher prices in Fazilka district.

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According to sources, PR variety paddy was being purchased by rice millers and private traders at around Rs 5 above the minimum support price of Rs 2,461 per quintal. Paddy was reportedly available at comparatively lower prices in neighbouring states, encouraging farmers and traders from those areas to bring their produce into Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sadhu said the government would not permit paddy from other states to enter the state markets and assured that every grain produced by local farmers would be procured by government agencies. She said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to prevent the influx.

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The development comes amid reports that the government has directed local authorities to restrict paddy procurement this year compared with last year, citing concerns over the alleged arrival of produce from neighbouring states.

MC sources said 58,492 metric tonnes (MT) of Parmal paddy had arrived at the Fazilka grain market and its purchase centres last year. This year, the government has reportedly fixed a procurement target of 45,073 MT for the variety, a reduction that has caused resentment among commission agents and farmers.

Officials are continuing to monitor arrivals at grain markets to ensure procurement remains focused on locally produced paddy.

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