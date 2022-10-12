Paddy arrivals touch 13.25 LMT in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The total paddy that has arrived in the state mandis till today since the commencement of the procurement season on October 1 is 13.25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). More than 2.04 LMT of fresh paddy was procured today.

The recorded procurement figures put the government purchase at 12.50 LMT and private millers at 15,474 LMT. The government has paid Rs 1324.66 crore to farmers till now.

After a slow start in the initial days, the paddy arrival in the state mandis is slowly changing gear. Late September rains and scattered showers this week impacted the crop arrival in the mandis. The meteorological office predicts a clear sky in the state in the coming days.

The data on rainfall released by the Agriculture Department on Tuesday showed that Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district witnessed the heaviest rainfall of 66.4 mm during the last 24 hours. This was followed by Ropar (27mm); Patiala (24mm), Jalandhar (17mm) and Fatehgarh Sahib (14.5 mm).

The state has a installed a total of 2,258 mandis and as many as 452 are temporary yards, said Dr Anjuman Bhaskar, Joint Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The procurement will continue till the end of November. The state has a target of 187.28 LMT of paddy procurement and has sought a credit of Rs 46,000 crore from the Centre.

In a crop harvesting-related development, the state has recorded a total of 718 farm fires till October 10 according to the data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (Ludhiana). Majha, where the harvesting began first in the state, tops the chart of farm fires with 22 out of total 45 farm fires recorded in the state today. Amritsar recorded 14, followed by Moga (3), Gurdaspur(3), Kapurthala (2) and Ferozepur (1).