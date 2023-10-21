Paddy glut adds to farmers’ woes in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 20

There is a glut-like situation in grain markets of Faridkot due to tardy lifting of paddy and ongoing strike of rice millers.

A member of the Faridkot Commission Agents’ Association said, “As there is no space to unload produce in the mandis, we have requested the farmers to keep their crop at home.”

“In the absence of procurement and lifting of paddy, the grain markets are bursting at the seams,” said another commission agent. We have decided to stop weighing produce from tomorrow as there’s no space in mandis,” said a member of the union.

Vandana Kamboj, District Food and Supply Controller, said the department was making all efforts to streamline arrivals, procurement and lifting of paddy.

“The rice millers are bound to accept the paddy as per their agreement with the department,” said Kamboj, adding that 43 per cent of the procured paddy had already been lifted from grain markets.

However, the commission agents said of 94, 477 Metric Tonnes (MT) of paddy arrivals, only 27,786 MT had been lifted so far.

#Faridkot