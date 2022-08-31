Paddy growers clueless about solution to stunted plant growth

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 30

Agricultural experts may have decoded the mystery behind the dwarfing of paddy, but farmers are clueless about the next step. One question weighing on their mind is: whether or not recommendations given by experts will work at this stage when the damage has been widespread?

Irreversible loss The aim behind the research was to identify the cause and develop varieties resistant to southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus. The damage caused by the virus is irreversible. — AS Dhatt, director (research), PAU

Ranjit Singh of Neowal village near Mattewara said, “I have been running from pillar to post, enquiring from officials for the solution. But no one has been forthcoming.”

“A team of the Agriculture Department visited my fields. On examining the crop, experts said 90 per cent of it has been damaged. I am waiting for officials to guide me on what to do next. In case there is a solution, I should be told so that I can sow another cash crop. My hard work has gone down the drain. If no solution is found within a week, I will plough my field,” he said.

According to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) scientists, southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus transmitted by white-backed plant hopper is the cause behind the stunted growth of paddy plants.

Jagbir Singh from Patiala district had transplanted paddy using the traditional method before June 25. His crop, too, faced stunted growth.

“PAU has recommended to farmers to spray insecticide. I doubt it will work now as the size of the plants is very small,” he said.

Swarnjeet Singh, a farmer from Ghulal village near Samrala, said: “I neither sprayed urea nor pesticides. I want to ask the experts whether or not spraying will help at this stage. If nothing works, farmers will have to bear the losses. In that case, the state government should compensate the farmers.”

#Agriculture