Paddy lifting yet to start at mandis in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 13

It has been nearly two weeks since the paddy procurement began in the state, but the lifting process has yet not started in some mandis in the district.

For instance, paddy lifting has not started in any mandi coming under the Bariwala Market Committee till Wednesday evening.

Further, just four metric tonnes (MT) of paddy was lifted from the mandis coming under the Malout Market Committee.

Notably, 8,606 MT of paddy had arrived in the mandis in the district till yesterday, of which, 5,807 MT of produce was purchased.

Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar had on Tuesday visited some mandis and took stock of the arrangements.

He said a total of 148 purchase centres had been set up in the district. He also appealed to the farmers to bring their produce in the mandis only if its moisture content was below the permissible limit.

Vandana Kumari, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, Muktsar, said, “We have now arranged vehicles at all purchase centres and the lifting will be done smoothly. There is no shortage of gunny bags.”

As per the guidelines, the crop has to be lifted within 72 hours of its purchase. Agriculture experts said the paddy arrival would pick-up in the next two-three days.

