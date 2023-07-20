Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 19

Better together— that’s the new anthem of farmers who have been spared of the destruction caused by the raging rivers in several parts of the state. These farmers have sown paddy seedlings for their brethren whose crops got submerged due to the flooding. These seedlings will be given free of cost.

“How can we make a profit from the misery of our fellow farmers? The natural disaster will hit thousands of farmers and their families financially. We cannot let this happen,” is a common answer by those who have stood up to help others.

According to the Agriculture Department, paddy transplanted on 2.59 lakh acres has been completely ruined.

Gurvinder Singh, Director, Agriculture Department, said, “The paddy has to be re-sown. We have recommended PR 126 variety (non-basmati), PUSA 1509, PUSA 1847 and PUSA 1121 (basmati) varieties for affected areas.”

Jaskaran Singh of Kalwanu village in Patiala said as water didn’t entered his fields, he immediately prepared paddy nursery for 100 acres, which would be distributed for free. “Farmers from Narsoli, Tajalpur and Dabachaba villages have come to us. We have distributed seedlings for 30 acres so far,” he said.

In Tarkhan Majra village of Fatehgarh Sahib, Jaswant Singh has sown seedlings for 200 acres. “This is a ‘sewa’ bestowed upon me,” said Jaswant, adding that all the farmers should reap a good harvest.

The department has also started a helpline for the farmers yesterday.

“Around 300 calls were received yesterday and over 1,000 calls today. Though many farmers wanted to know how to get the seedlings for re-transplantation, around 50 per cent of the callers called to give details for offering seedlings for free,” said Gurvinder, adding that the department was also giving seedlings for transplantation on 74,000 acres.