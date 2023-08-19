Paddy on 38K acres hit in Moonak area

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 18

The Sangrur district authorities have completed the assessment of flood-affected crops in the district under Moonak area and concluded that floods have damaged paddy on 38,000 acres, causing massive losses to farmers.

After field survey, authorities have started preparing detailed reports, which will be sent to the government for the release of financial aid to the flood-affected farmers of around 30 villages.

The floods have caused massive losses to majority of farmers, but those, who have been taking the land on annual lease, are worst affected. Reason: Apart from spending on the sowing of paddy and other crops, they also have to pay annual lease money.

“Though floods have caused losses to all farmers, but landless are hit hard as we do not know from where we would pay all the debt as the government would only pay us only for the crop loss,” said Sukhjinder Singh, a farmer.

Moonak SDM Suba Singh said officers were preparing detailed reports of crop loss. “The loss of paddy on 38,000 acres has come to light during field surveys by various teams of revenue and agriculture departments,” said the SDM.

#Sangrur