Paddy on 80,000 acres washed away in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 13

With the Ghaggar in spate, 70 villages in Samana, Shutrana and Ghanaur have been inundated, causing losses worth lakhs. In these villages, paddy crop on 80,000 acres has been washed away.

In Dwarkapur, Pampur Patti, Ohja Patti and Sassi Bahmna villages, residents are yet to get any relief material. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma today made repeated appeals to the residents of the flooded villages to make use of the boats being sent to take them to relief camps. “Despite repeated requests, villagers are adamant to stay atop their houses. Due to the high water level in the Ghaggar, it is not possible to reach to them time and again as boats are the only means to reach these villages,” they said.

However, villagers said they would stay back as they could not leave their cattle and houses unguarded. “I have sent my wife and daughter to the camp. My son and I are here guarding whatever little is left,” said 55-year-old Surjit Singh.

“We are surviving on what we had stored. We have sent messages, but no one has contacted us,” said Hashimpur Mangta residents’ in audio messages.

A boat carrying Patiala SP Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam, DSP Gurdev Dhaliwal and NDRF officer Mohan met with an accident at Dudhan Gujjran village.