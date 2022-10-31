Paddy procurement by private agencies in Punjab lowest ever so far

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 30

Private purchase of paddy in the state is at its lowest ever so far. With private traders in neighbouring Haryana willing to pay higher prices for paddy, farmers from the state are reportedly going there to sell their produce.

Data available with The Tribune shows that only 65,000 metric tonnes of the total 111.89 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy that has arrived in the mandis so far, has been purchased by private traders. To date last year, 74,000 MT of the total 110.29 LMT of paddy was purchased by the private traders. They have reportedly bought the paddy from farmers at maximum of Rs 2,080 per quintal.

The state imposes 3% each as mandi fee and rural development fund, 1 per cent as labour charge; a commission of Rs 45.88 per quintal for arhtiyas and cost of gunny bag

Most of these taxes are not imposed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, making those the favourite spots for paddy purchase

Paddy procurement has already crossed the halfway mark. Till today evening, 111.89 LMT of paddy had arrived in the mandis against a target of 180-185 LMT of purchase for this kharif marketing season.

The reason, say farmers and commission agents for the rather dismal private participation in the paddy purchase, is that the taxes on purchase in Punjab are much higher. As a result, the private traders prefer to buy the non-basmati paddy from either Uttar Pradesh, where the harvesting is later and the crop is sold at rates much below the minimum support price of Rs 2,060 per quintal; or from other states where the taxes on purchase of paddy are much lower.

Raj Sood, a leading commission agent of Khanna, told The Tribune that private traders were making purchases from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the taxes were lower by 4-5 per cent than in Punjab. “Though the moisture content in some paddy stocks is higher than permissible limit of 17 per cent, the farmers are taking these to other states where private traders are purchasing these at rates almost equal to the MSP,” he said, adding that this paddy is being rejected in the state.

Mahinder Krishan Arora, another commission agent in Rajpura, said the only way private participation can be increased in paddy procurement was by lowering the taxes.

“Punjab imposes 3 per cent each as mandi fee and rural development fund, 1 per cent as labour charge; a commission of Rs 45.88 per quintal for arhtiyas and cost of gunny bag. Most of these taxes are not imposed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, making those the favourite spots for paddy purchase. Whatever private purchase has taken place is in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts only, where PR 106 variety has fetched a premium,” he said.