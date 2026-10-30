Paddy purchase crosses 100 LMT, Rs 20,713 cr paid

The government procurement of paddy has crossed 101.96 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in the mandis of the state.

Not only this, but Rs 20,713.24-crore payments have also been credited to the accounts of 4.71 lakh farmers.

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This was disclosed by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak after chairing a meeting held to review the paddy procurement, which is currently underway in the state.

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Also, more than 2,500 mandis are operational for the smooth conduct of the procurement process and the produce of the farmers is being procured at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,461 per quintal. Pointing out further, Kataruchak said that the State would comfortably achieve the procurement target of 180 LMT.