Paddy purchase in Punjab from October 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

With the paddy procurement season set to begin on October 1, the state government is targeting a procurement of 184 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this year.

The decision to start the procurement from October 1 was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here as he reviewed the arrangements for a hassle-free procurement today. Information available with The Tribune suggests that the state government’s request for release of cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 43,500 crore from the RBI is also expected to be honoured and the CCL will be released before the procurement begins.

