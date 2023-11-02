Paddy purchase in Punjab crosses 100 LMT mark

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The paddy purchase in Punjab has crossed 100 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) today, with total paddy purchase in the state now standing at 103.33 LMT.

As much as 5.83 LMT of paddy was purchased in different mandis of the state today.

According to the data received from the Punjab Mandi Board, the total paddy arrivals in the state till date is 105.41 LMT, of which 5.76 LMT arrived in the mandis today. While 74.80 LMT of paddy has been lifted from the mandis, 28.53 LMT remains unlifted.

This year, the crop arrival was delayed because of the rains arriving just before the harvest began.