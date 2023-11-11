Punjab: Paddy purchase stopped in 731 market yards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The government’s decision to stop purchase of paddy in 731 temporary market yards, of which 367 are mandis, has drawn the ire of farmers and farm unions.

A notification to stop paddy purchase in the mandis was issued today. Till date, 149 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased.

The mandis have been closed as the paddy arrivals had been stopped, said a spokesperson of the Punjab Mandi Board. Generally, by mid-November, the procurement season starts to wind up. However, this year, the harvesting of paddy is delayed, which is why the farmers are objecting to the closing of mandis.

Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, general secretary, Kirti Kisan Union, said, “Farmers are being presented as criminals under the impractical and anti-farmer attitude. The government has exposed its anti-farmer face as paddy is still standing in the fields.”