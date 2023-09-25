Paddy release orders to be issued online: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The state government has devised an online mechanism for issuance of surplus paddy release orders (ROs) to eligible rice millers during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2023-24 beginning October 1.

The integration of a fully-automated RO module with an online linkage would revolutionise operational transparency, eradicate any potential for illegal or corrupt practices in procurement operations.

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the application submitted by the miller would be processed automatically through the portal making the entire RO process seamless and hassle-free.

He said the miller would be able to submit application for the RO in next category only after exhausting full entitlement in the previous category.

Eligible rice millers would be able to apply for release of the ROs from exclusive RO mandis from October 1 onwards itself which would be issued in two equal parts.

Underlining several key initiatives, including introduction of mandatory installation of the Vehicle Tracking System, for transportation of paddy and rice had been undertaken, the minister said.

To ensure transparency and timely lifting of paddy, the minister underlined that no RO would be issued for quantity more than 25 per cent of total issuable quantity available in mandi at any point in time and figures for issuable RO quantity during the KMS 2023-24 would be based on the last year’s numbers.

Under the RO entitlement category for linked mandis, the RO would also be issued in two phases beginning October 9. For the ROs in remaining two categories — Centre cut and against free paddy allocation — full due quantity can be issued in one go for each category.