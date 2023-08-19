Paddy resown on 700 acres damaged in Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 18

At Bulowal and Miani villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, where paddy had been resown by farmers, the fields are again submerged due to fresh floodwaters. Nearly 700 acres, where paddy was resown, have again got affected by floods.

No hope at all Of the eight acres, the paddy on five acres had got damaged a month ago. I had to shell out money for resowing it again. But it has been damaged. Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer

The farmers said they had hope after the paddy was re-transplanted, but now there was no hope at all.

Jaswinder Singh, a farmer from Busowal village, said water up to 4 feet was standing in his field and there was no chance that their crop would survive this time. “I had resown paddy on four acres. We also had to give extra money to the labour to re-transplant paddy. We do not have anything left now.” he said.

The distressed farmers said they had now stopped pinning their hopes on paddy and demanded a fair amount of compensation for their loss from the government.

Agriculture Development Officer Jaspal Singh said if the water receded in three days, the crops would be saved. The paddy on over 12,500 hectares has got affected in Kapurthala district due to fresh floods.

