Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, May 15
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said paddy sowing in state will be carried out in four phases this year.
2 ਵੱਡੀਆਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ-ਕਿਸਾਨ ਮਿਲਣੀ 'ਚ ਮਿਲੇ ਸੁਝਾਵਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਝੋਨੇ ਦੀ ਬਿਜਾਈ ਨੂੰ 4 ਭਾਗਾਂ 'ਚ ਵੰਡਿਆ ਗਿਆ...ਵੱਡੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੇਰਵਾ...LIVE https://t.co/dypVSYP10o— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 15, 2023
Giving details of the sowing schedule in four zones, Mann said farmers having their land across the international border can sow from June 10 onwards. They will be provided the power supply for eight hours or more during the day time because movement gets tough along the border once it gets dark.
In phase two, districts getting regular power supply of eight hours or more from June 16 include Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Fatehgarh, Gurdaspur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Tarn Taran.
The third phase from June 19 onwards will cover Ropar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar.
The remaining nine districts will get power supply from June 21 onwards. These included Patiala, Jalandhar, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa.
“Farmers will not face any problems because of power shortage because we have made enough provisions. We have coal reserves for requirements of thermal plants for one and a half months,” said CM Mann.
He also urged the farmers to avoid planting the PUSA144 variety. “It takes more than 150 days to ripen and gives more stubble. It consumes more water. PAU recommended PR 126 is very ideal,” he said. The university has also recommended certain more varieties for state farmers.
He also said farmers employing DSR technique instead of traditional approach of puddles will get Rs 1500 per acre. It will be given as a token for honour to those striving to save water, he claimed.
