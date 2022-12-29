Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Balwant Garg
Faridkot, December 28
In a successful adaptation of utilising paddy straw as a fuel in mini-jaggery making units in the area, more and more farmers are using it for the first time.
Many of these jaggery units, also known as “kulhadas” in local parlance, have started using paddy straw to fuel such plants as it gets really difficult to use bagasse during cold wave conditions due to the high-moisture content in it.
Since a lot of fuel is needed for boiling of sugarcane juice in kulhadas, farmers have switched over to the easily available paddy straw. After extracting sugarcane juice in a conventional crusher, it is filtered and boiled in a shallow iron pan and allowed to cool down.
Though Punjab imports a huge quantity of jaggery from Uttar Pradesh every year, local jaggery-making business has witnessed a boost as farmers hardly use chemicals to clean the impurities.
“Due to indiscriminate use of chemicals in the making of jaggery, this coarse sweetener is now no more a much-loved inducement for connoisseurs of good food,” said Umendra Dutt, executive director, Kheti Virasat Misson, an organisation promoting organic agriculture and farm products.
“In their attempt to manufacture quality jaggery, some farmers have started growing organic sugarcane. Abandoning chemicals helps in preserving minerals and vitamins,” said Dutt.
Two decades ago, the jaggery cottage industry could be found in a cluster of every three-four villages, where farmers used to prepare jaggery to meet their family needs.
Once again, this cottage industry has witnessed a comeback in rural areas, that too at a time when the respective governments have been finding it difficult to manage crop residue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...