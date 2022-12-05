Paddy stubble fires see significant decline of 31.5 pc over last year; Punjab registers 30 pc reduction, Haryana 47.60 pc

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 5

There appears to be heartening inputs on the air pollution issue in the Delhi region. According to figures based on the analysis of paddy stubble management, Punjab registered a reduction of 29.99% and neighbouring Haryana a significant 47.60% in the paddy crop residue burning events in the current year, which the Environment Ministry attributed to “vigorous and consistent efforts made by Central Government, State Governments and other stakeholders”.

Overall Punjab, Haryana, NCR-UP, NCR-Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCT saw the stubble burning events coming down from 78,550 in 2021 to 53,792 in 2022—a reduction of 31.5 %, asper figures based on Standard ISRO Protocol for monitoring paddy crop residue burning events between September 15 and November 30 in the five regions.

Though there was overall reduction in the area monitored, two districts of Punjab (Bathinda and Fazilka), one in the NCR district of UP (Bulandshahr) and one district of Haryana (Yamunanagar) reported significantly higher number of farm fire counts as compared to the corresponding period, last year.

Notably, the maximum contribution of farm fires to the daily PM2.5 levels in Delhi was 34% on November 3 as against 48%, last year, on November 7.

The daily average AQI of Delhi in November 2022 registered an improvement at 320.60 as compared to 376.50 in November 2021—a reduction of about 56 points—according to the official data.

In Punjab, of 23 districts the five hotspot districts with maximum number of stubble burning events, this year, were Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Moga, recording a total of 21,882 fire counts—43.83 % of the total fire counts.

One district reported more than 5,000 fire counts in comparison to five in 2021 totalling 32,053 and contributing to 44.95%.

“In 2021, there were 11 districts with a fire count of more than 3,000 contributing to 79.6% of total fire reported in Punjab. In the current year, there were only seven districts with more than 3,000 fire counts contributing to 57% of total fire counts. The single day highest fire counts in Punjab were 3,916 in 2022 as compared to 5,327 in 2021—a reduction of about 26.5%,” as per officials.

Ludhiana and Malerkotla reported more than 50% reduction in active fire counts in 2022 compared to 2021.

Maximum reduction this year was reported from Ludhiana district with a reduction of 3,135 farm fire events (from 5817 to 2682).

In Haryana, of 22 districts the five hotspot districts with maximum number of farm fire counts this year are Fatehabad, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa and Kurukshetra, which recorded 2,548 fire counts—69.6% of total fire counts during the current year.

“These five districts reported 4,644 fire counts last year, a reduction of 45.1%. The single day highest fire counts in Haryana were 250 in 2022 as compared to 363 in 2021—a reduction of about 31.1%.

Hisar, Karnal, Palwal, Panipat, and Sonepat reported more than 50% reduction in active fire counts this year,” the officials added.

The maximum reduction in active fire events was reported from Fatehabad district with a reduction of 712 fire counts from 1,479 to 767.

The Central Government has released more than Rs 3,062 crore to Punjab, NCR State Governments and GNCTD during the five-year period from 2018-19 to 2022-23 towards effective management of stubble in the region. Of the total releases, more than Rs 1,426 crore have been released to Punjab.

Regarding availability of machinery for crop residue management procured through the scheme so far, Punjab has about 1.20 lakh machines, Haryana about 72,700 and UP (NCR) about 7,480 machines.

During the period, about 38,400 Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) have been established in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, of which about 24,200 CHCs are in Punjab and about 6,775 in Haryana.

Based on the Framework advised by the Commission, action plans were prepared by the NCR State Governments and Punjab to control stubble burning. For effective monitoring and to ensure integrity of data, the Commission had also formulated a standard protocol for monitoring of paddy residue burning using satellite data with the help of ISRO, IARI and other stakeholders.

