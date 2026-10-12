Punjab: Paddy washed away; farmers block highway

Overnight rain wreaked havoc in the Fazilka grain market, washing away large quantities of paddy and submerging bags under three to four feet of water, causing losses worth crores of rupees to farmers and commission agents. Inadequate drainage arrangements left the 90-acre market inundated, forcing some people to use boats to move between shops.

Several heaps of paddy were washed away as farmers, commission agents and labourers scrambled to salvage their produce. Market Committee sources said around seven to eight lakh bags of sold and unsold paddy were lying in the market.

Advertisement

“I unloaded a truck-trailer full of paddy on Saturday evening, but by morning, the produce had disappeared,” said septuagenarian farmer Krishan Kumar, questioning the lack of arrangements.

Advertisement

Ravi Chaudhary, a farmer from Kotha Thangni village, said his produce, yet to be auctioned, was washed away despite being covered with tarpaulins. He blamed the authorities for the losses.

Sanjeev Goldy Sachdeva, president of the Arhtiya Association, estimated the damage at crores of rupees and alleged that repeated requests for advance drainage arrangements had gone unheeded. He said assessing individual losses would be difficult.

Advertisement

Harish Nadha, state vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), reached the market by boat and alleged that the drainage system had remained dysfunctional for years. He demanded action against responsible officials. Commission agent Sumant Setia also sought accountability and compensation following a proper assessment.

Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said a recommendation had been made for action against Mandi Board authorities.

Later, farmers and commission agents blocked the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway, protesting the inadequate drainage arrangements and demanding compensation for their losses.