Paddy washed away in Fazilka

Nearly three tractor-trailer loads of paddy belonging to Prem Kumar, a farmer from Jorki Kankar Wali village in Fazilka district, were washed away after heavy rain inundated the local grain market on Sunday, allegedly exposing inadequate drainage arrangements.

“I had brought 12 tractor-trolley loads of PR variety paddy to the mandi, of which nearly three trailer-loads were washed away,” Prem Kumar said, estimating a loss of nearly 25 per cent of his produce. Farming is his family’s only source of livelihood.

Advertisement

The family is now salvaging the damaged crop, collecting scattered grains and transporting them home to dry and sift before bringing the produce back to the mandi.

Advertisement

Arhtiya Association president Sanjeev Goldy Sachdeva said identifying the owners and quantities of damaged or washed-away paddy was a major challenge. According to India Meteorological Department data, Fazilka received 28 mm of rain during the early hours of Sunday. Water rose to three to four feet in some places, damaging paddy.