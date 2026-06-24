Padma Shri conferred on Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief, community upbeat

Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass (84) was conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening, triggering widespread celebrations across the Ravidassia community in the state’s Doaba region.

Advertisement

Community members remained glued to television and social media for the first glimpse of the ceremony, with leaders and groups quickly sharing congratulatory messages and images online.

Advertisement

BJP leaders, including former MLAs Avinash Chander and Sheetal Angural, were among the first to post pictures of the dera head with messages of pride. Chander, a prominent Dalit leader, also shared a photograph taken with Sant Niranjan Dass outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan immediately after the ceremony, underscoring his close association with the saint.

Advertisement

The Padma Shri, announced on the Republic Day this year, recognises Sant Niranjan Dass for his contributions to spiritualism and social service. His influence extends beyond Punjab, as he is also the “gaddi nasheen” of Sri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas and the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

Sant Niranjan Dass’s stature was highlighted earlier this year when the PM visited Dera Ballan on Guru Ravidass Jayanti, touching the saint’s feet and escorting him on stage — a gesture seen as politically significant in wooing Punjab’s 32% Dalit population ahead of elections.

Advertisement

Devotees are preparing a grand reception for Sant Niranjan Dass upon his return to Punjab, coinciding with the ongoing yearlong 650th Guru Ravidass Jayanti celebrations.