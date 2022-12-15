Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra seeks a week to submit documents

Gurdaspur, December 14
Gurdaspur sitting Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra has sought a week’s time to submit forms to the vigilance sleuths.
DSP Nirmal Singh, who is the Inquiry Officer in the case, confirmed this development and said, “Pahra was asked to bring some important documents today. His brother met me in my office and pleaded that the MLA be given at least seven days more time to complete the formalities. We agreed to his request. He will now have to submit the papers on or before December 21,” he said.
On December 6, the MLA, his father, brother and a relative were grilled for nearly seven hours in connection with a complaint regarding disproportionate assets. Officials said no more extensions will be given to the MLA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...