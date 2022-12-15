Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra seeks a week to submit documents

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 14

Gurdaspur sitting Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra has sought a week’s time to submit forms to the vigilance sleuths.

DSP Nirmal Singh, who is the Inquiry Officer in the case, confirmed this development and said, “Pahra was asked to bring some important documents today. His brother met me in my office and pleaded that the MLA be given at least seven days more time to complete the formalities. We agreed to his request. He will now have to submit the papers on or before December 21,” he said.

On December 6, the MLA, his father, brother and a relative were grilled for nearly seven hours in connection with a complaint regarding disproportionate assets. Officials said no more extensions will be given to the MLA.

