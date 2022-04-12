Pak-based Lakhbir Singh Rode booked under UAPA, Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

Days after the seizure of a huge cache of arms from an abandoned building in Kathunanagal, the State Special Operation Cell has booked Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is currently hiding in Pakistan.

Accused of smuggling explosive material including IEDs, weapons and drugs in Punjab with the help of Pakistan-based intelligence agencies, Rode was using cross-border smugglers and gangsters for carrying out nefarious activities in the border state. In the case registered on April 6, he was booked under the Arms and Explosives Act. —