Pakistan denies visa to 788 devotees for Gurpurb, SGPC left fuming

Amritsar, November 23

The SGPC is irked at the Pakistan Embassy for cancelling visas of 788 devotees recommended by it for pilgrimage to historic gurdwaras in Pakistan during Gurpurb.

The Sikh ‘jatha’ is scheduled to leave for Pakistan on November 25 and will return to India on December 4 after visiting various shrines. They will celebrate Gurpurb at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on November 27.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, said passports of 1,684 pilgrims were forwarded to the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi. As many as 788 of them were not given visa. A delegation of the SGPC would meet officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi in this regard, he said.

He added that the SGPC always sends passports for the ‘jatha’ according to the quota of Punjab, but it is sad that the number was pruned by nearly 50 per cent this time.

He recalled that during his last visit to Pakistan, he had raised this matter with the officials concerned who had assured that they would look into it.

