Pakistani drone carrying narcotics shot down in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Women troops of the Border Security Force in Amritsar sector foiled a drug smuggling attempt from across the International Border by shooting down a drone that had entered the Indian territory last night.

Another smuggling bid was attempted in Tarn Taran sector during the same period.

In Amritsar, the drone was shot down by BSF’s woman constables leading to the seizure of 3.1-kg narcotics, while in Tarn Taran, around 6.6-kg of narcotics were seized.

On November 28, around 11 pm, the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone coming from Pakistan in Chaharpur village of Amritsar district. The BSF women constables, Preeti and Bhagya Shree, successfully shot down a hexacopter, carrying narcotics in three packets in a white polythene bag.

The entire area was cordoned off later with the help of the police. Prabhakar Joshi, DIG, BSF (Gurdaspur), later felicitated the women constables.

Meanwhile, in Abohar, Pakistani balloon was found in a farmer’s field in Rajpura Piperan village near Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar on Tuesday. The balloon carried Pak national flag sign and Pakistan International Airlines logo.

#tarn taran