Pak drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector during wee hours of Wednesday.

Around 1 am, the BSF detected the movement of a drone near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district. As per laid-down drill, the drone was immediately intercepted, said a BSF officer.

Later, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was launched. The drone — a hexacopter — was found in the fields adjacent to Bhura Kohna village in the district at 1.30 pm, he said.

On the night of June 23, the BSF had shot down drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in the same sector. It was recovered from the fields in Lakhana village next morning.