Pak drone spotted again in Dorangla

Tribune News Service

Dorangla (Gurdaspur), May 28

Pakistan yet again violated the Indian air space in Dorangla block of Gurdaspur district by pushing in a drone, triggering a massive search operation in a dozen villages located near the International Border (IB).

Combing to continue Combing operation will continue till late into the night. Nothing incriminating has been found so far. Harjit Singh, SSP

Dorangla block has become a hotspot for Pakistan state and non-state actors to carry out nefarious activities. In the recent past, heightened activity has been reported this area.

A top police officer claimed one reason for repeated forays into Dorangla could be the Pakistan Rangers, the equivalent of the BSF, have a border outpost (BOP) 400 metres inside their territory. “The probability that drones are launched from that outpost is quite high,” maintained an officer.

Men of the 58th battalion of the BSF spotted a flying object on the intervening night of May 27 and 28. SSP Harjit Singh was informed, following which he asked Dorangla police station SHO Jabarjeet Singh to reach the site along with force.

The drone remained airborne 400 metre above the surface for quite some time. Police sources admitted the contraption remained in the air for enough time to drop arms, ammunition or drugs.

“We have been combing the area since the wee hours today. The operation will continue till late night. However, we have not found anything incriminating so far. Also, there are chances the flying machine could have been on a recce mission. Both investigations and search are underway,” said a senior officer.

The SSP admitted the search operations could not start at night just after the drone was sighted. “It was dark hence we started our operations early this morning,” he said. A police officer said the flights of these machines, which are controlled by Pakistan officials on their side of the IB, had increased manifold ever since the drone attack on the Jammu IAF station in June last year. Pathankot SSP Arun Saini said he had put his police force “on high alert”.