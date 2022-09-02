Pakistani intruder held in Fazilka

Fazilka, September 1
A Pakistani national was nabbed near the border outpost area at Santokh Singh Wala in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka sector today. The intruder has been identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Pakpattan district. BSF personnel of 52 Battalion reportedly opened fire on him and took him into custody. Two Pakistani mobile SIMs, Pak currency of Rs 520 and a slip with Pakistani contact numbers have been seized from him.
