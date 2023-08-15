Pakistani intruder shot in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Pathankot sector during the wee hours today and seized a packet of heroin concealed inside a tractor’s abandoned body part from the Tarn Taran sector. The BSF spotted a tractor’s cross drawbar lying in the fields ahead of the border fence. On prying open the drawbar, which was sealed from one side using strong adhesive, troops found a packet containing 1.1 kg substance, suspected to be heroin.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Pathankot #Tarn Taran