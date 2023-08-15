Pakistani intruder shot in Pathankot

Chandigarh, August 14
The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Pathankot sector during the wee hours today and seized a packet of heroin concealed inside a tractor’s abandoned body part from the Tarn Taran sector. The BSF spotted a tractor’s cross drawbar lying in the fields ahead of the border fence. On prying open the drawbar, which was sealed from one side using strong adhesive, troops found a packet containing 1.1 kg substance, suspected to be heroin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...