Pakistan Sikh jatha arrives via Attari-Wagah border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

A 48-member jatha from Pakistan arrived here through the Attari-Wagah joint check-post today.

Sri Nankana Sahib resident Satinder Pal Singh, leader of the jatha, said the Pakistani devotees would be in India for 25 days and visit various religious places located in Amritsar, New Delhi, Rishikesh and Sri Hemkund Sahib.

He said the social media exaggerated the tension between the two neighbouring nations whereas the truth was that the minorities in Pakistan felt safe and secure.

Pakistan’s Sindh province resident Pawan Kumar said it was a dream come true to visit the holy shrines located in India. He said the governments of both the sides of borders should shun political differences as people on either side wants harmony and peace.

The jatha paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

