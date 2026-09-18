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Home / Punjab / Pak-linked arms racket operating from Amritsar jail busted; two held

Pak-linked arms racket operating from Amritsar jail busted; two held

Ten pistols, 20 cartridges seized; jailed kingpin named

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 08:07 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The Faridkot police on Thursday claimed to have busted a jail-based international arms smuggling network, arresting two youths and recovering 10 illegal pistols and 20 live cartridges, allegedly supplied through Pakistan through drones on the instructions of a kingpin lodged in Amritsar jail.

According to Faridkot SSP Gurbans Singh Bains, the CIA Staff received a tip-off that two suspects were moving near Talwandi Bhai Road, close to the Central Modern Jail, carrying a large consignment of arms and ammunition for distribution or possible criminal use. A police team laid a trap near the Kotkapura Road canal bridge and intercepted the duo.

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The arrested men were identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Amit (21), and Amar Singh, alias Amar (25), both residents of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Chheharta, in Amritsar district.

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Preliminary investigation indicated that the module was allegedly being operated under the instructions of Deep Singh, alias Deepak, a resident of Raunwali, Attari, Amritsar, who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail.

The SSP said the gang allegedly maintained contact with cross-border smugglers in Pakistan to receive drone-dropped consignments of weapons along the border belt. The weapons were allegedly intended for distribution across Faridkot and neighbouring districts.

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Police said verification of criminal antecedents revealed that Deep Singh is already facing charges under the Arms Act and NDPS Act in a case registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar on September 6.

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