Pakistan national held, handed over to cops

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: The BSF on Tuesday nabbed a Pakistani national, identified as Muhammad Irfan, who was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near the International Border. He was nabbed by the BSF near border pillar number 191/10. After the preliminary investigation, the accused was handed over to the police. TNS

Poll bonanza for Patiala civic body

Patiala: In the run-up to the elections, the local Municipal Corporation earned Rs 34 lakh in a month from outdoor advertisement tax. Usually, the MC earns Rs 12-15 lakh in a month from outdoor advertisement tax. In the election season, the MC earned Rs 21 lakh from its own sites (kiosks and poles), officials said. TNS

Two killed in Abohar accidents

Abohar: An 18-year-old student, Riva Jakhar, died when her scooter collided with an auto-rickshaw here on Wednesday. Teacher Sultan Ram Swami (52) was killed when his bike collided with a tanker.