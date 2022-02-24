Pakistan national held, handed over to cops

Ferozepur: The BSF on Tuesday nabbed a Pakistani national, identified as Muhammad Irfan, who was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near the International Border. He was nabbed by the BSF near border pillar number 191/10. After the preliminary investigation, the accused was handed over to the police. TNS
Patiala: In the run-up to the elections, the local Municipal Corporation earned Rs 34 lakh in a month from outdoor advertisement tax. Usually, the MC earns Rs 12-15 lakh in a month from outdoor advertisement tax. In the election season, the MC earned Rs 21 lakh from its own sites (kiosks and poles), officials said. TNS
Abohar: An 18-year-old student, Riva Jakhar, died when her scooter collided with an auto-rickshaw here on Wednesday. Teacher Sultan Ram Swami (52) was killed when his bike collided with a tanker.
