Pak running organised racket to push drugs, arms into India: Punjab Governor

Tribune Reporters

Fazilka/Ferozepur, Sept 13

Five months after his first visit along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Fazilka to review security situation in border areas, Governor Banwarilal Purohit today expressed deep concern over no significant change in the area.

Purohit said people do not understand the gravity of drug menace and added that drug trade was being carried out in connivance with some police officials and local residents.

He alleged that Pakistan was running an organised drug and arms racket against India and wanted to create chaos in the border belt by pushing narcotics and arms to achieve its goal of destablising our country.

He asked people to be vigilant against the presence of drones in border belt and dropping of the arms. He asked Chief Secretary VK Janjua to constitute “Nagrik Suraksha Samitis” in border villages and rope in youths which shall help in eliminating drug menace and to check the presence of drones in border belt.

He reiterated that the Army bunkers, various buildings and road infrastructure in the border belt were under threat due to illegal mining, which needs to be checked with an iron hand immediately.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Janjua demanded special package for the development of the border area people from the Centre. He described the border belt as “neglected” area, which lacks necessary infrastructure.

In Ferozepur, the Governor called upon the people to be the eyes and ears of the border security forces. He said the past incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition in the state have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil.

He said the concept of security over the years has broadened. Along with traditional threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state, the security now also envisages the non-traditional threat in the form of organised crime, illegal migration, arms and drug trafficking etc.