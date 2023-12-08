Gurdaspur: Pak-sent drones remain a challenge for security agencies

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, December 7

The flights of drones carrying payloads of pure-grade heroin from Pakistan are continuing unabated, giving many a sleepless night to the Border Security Force and Punjab Police.

ISI picket across the fence Over the years, the Dorangla block has become a favourite area for Pakistani-based smugglers to push heroin and narcotics into the state.

Sources say this is because Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and some other state-actors have established a picket across the border just opposite Dorangla.

The drone flights, whose frequency is slowly increasing, are said to be originating from this picket.

Late Wednesday evening, a Bihari migrant labourer, who was engaged in harvesting the sugarcane crop, came across a nylon packet containing 550 gm of pure-grade heroin in the fields of Nangal Dala village near the International Border (IB).

He informed landowner Kulwant Singh of the finding. Kulwant, in turn, handed over the narcotic to a joint team of the BSF and police which had been searching the area for the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, a drone had hovered over Nangal Dala village for nearly 10 minutes, enough for the security agencies to come into action.

The drone flew back to Pakistan after which a search operation was launched. The combing operation yielded nothing till the labourer laid his hands on the nylon packet.

Over the years, the Dorangla block has become a favourite area for Pakistani-based smugglers to push heroin into Punjab. Sources say this is because Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and some other state-actors have established a picket across the border just opposite Dorangla. The drone flights, whose frequency is slowly increasing, are said to be originating from this picket.

A senior Border Security Force officer said that recently, they had held talks with Pakistani Rangers regarding this picket during their meeting held at the Zero Line.

“However, little is being done. This development is bound to have serious repercussions,” said a police officer.

This picket had come under the scanner when a drone dropped 11 live grenades in Salach village near Dorangla town in 2020.

Officers say the utilisation of sophisticated drones in the cross-border delivery of weapons and narcotics for anti-India activities is beyond the capacity of criminal gangs and is happening with active Pakistan-based sponsorship.

#Gurdaspur #Pakistan #Punjab Police