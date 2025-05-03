DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Pakistan allows return of its stranded nationals

Pakistan allows return of its stranded nationals

After a day-long standoff left Pakistan nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah crossing, the Pakistan government opened its immigration counters to allow the entry of its citizens. About 40 persons were left in the lurch as neither India nor Pakistan had...
Tribune News Service
Attari, Updated At : 06:52 AM May 03, 2025 IST
After a day-long standoff left Pakistan nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah crossing, the Pakistan government opened its immigration counters to allow the entry of its citizens.

About 40 persons were left in the lurch as neither India nor Pakistan had opened the gates at the border yesterday.

Much to the convenience of the Pakistan passport holders, after some wait in the morning, Indian officials at Attari permitted them to cross over after a positive response from Pakistan.

Among the Pakistan nationals who returned to their country were a group of over 12 Hindu pilgrims. Pakistani national Ruwa return to her country without her one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

