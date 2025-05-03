Pakistan allows return of its stranded nationals

After a day-long standoff left Pakistan nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah crossing, the Pakistan government opened its immigration counters to allow the entry of its citizens.

About 40 persons were left in the lurch as neither India nor Pakistan had opened the gates at the border yesterday.

Much to the convenience of the Pakistan passport holders, after some wait in the morning, Indian officials at Attari permitted them to cross over after a positive response from Pakistan.

Among the Pakistan nationals who returned to their country were a group of over 12 Hindu pilgrims. Pakistani national Ruwa return to her country without her one-and-a-half-year-old child.